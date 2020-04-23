Ramzan under lockdown: The indomitable spirit of the Walled City

delhi

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:16 IST

Ramzan is one month when all eyes are on Old Delhi. From the festooned stores to restaurants that come alive by night, Old Delhi is one place where you get to see the festivities in all their glory. But this Ramzan that starts on the intervening night between today and tomorrow will tell a different story. Owing to the lockdown, everyone is following precautions and staying indoors. This means no congregations and no lavish iftaar spread with friends. So how do the locals plan to bring in the holy month? Well, it starts with realising the true spirit of Ramzan — to help those who need it the most.

“We have made kits which include dry rations, dates and fruits. These are the food items with which the faithful break their fast. We are in a continuous process of raising funds for these families. We have also come across such people who refuse to accept kits for free; for them, we have offered a subsidised rate. We are also urging everyone to pray from their homes,” says Abu Sufiyan, member of Delhi Youth Welfare Association.

Since movement is restricted, and many localities within the Walled City have been completely sealed, locals are helping migrant labourers living in their neighbourhood. Mohammad Iftikhar, owner of Al Amaan Foods, has helped his staff and some of their friends with food and lodging. Adding to this, he says, “Since the restaurant is closed, we’ll try and make as many meals at home and make them available to anyone in need.”

A photo of Chitli Qabar Bazaar taken during Ramzan 2019 shows the marketplace bustling with shoppers even in the wee hours of the night. ( Photo: Gokul VS/Hindustan Times )

Mohammad Naved, whose family has been in the sweets business for over 80 years in Matia Mahal, has been moving around in Chawri Bazaar and Choori Walan, distributing ration and food. “Many of the homeless people we were feeding earlier have been quarantined. So we have shifted focus on whoever we can find within our neighbourhood,” he says.

Some volunteers have been made smaller teams for distribution to other parts of the city. “Our ration kits, which include 10kg atta (wheat flour), 5kg rice, 5 litre oil, 3 kg sugar, pulses, salt and dry masalas can feed one family for a month. Our teams have already stored these in their respective areas, which include Shakurpur Basti, Sadar Bazaar and other areas,” says Asim Husain, president of Red Fort Bazaar Shopkeeper’s Association. Special kits for iftaar, which include packets of namkeen (dry snacks), soft beverage, dates, bananas and samosas, will also be distributed daily by their team.

