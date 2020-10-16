e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Registration fee waived for electric vehicles

Registration fee waived for electric vehicles

delhi Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Delhi government has notified the waiver of registration fee for electric vehicles (EVs), just days after it had done away with road tax for such vehicles. These initiatives are aimed at encouraging more people to switch over to environment friendly EVs under the government’s new EV Policy.

The registration fee waiver was notified on Thursday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Sharing a copy of the notification on Twitter, Gahlot said, “Congrats again, Delhi! Next in the list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! (sic)”

At present, road tax ranges from 4% to 10% of the cost of the vehicle, while registration fee was up to ₹3,000.

In addition to these waivers, under the EV Policy, a subsidy of ₹10,000 per kWh (of battery power) is to be given to the first 1,000 electric four-wheelers, with the subsidy capped at ₹1,50,000 per vehicle.

A subsidy of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, with a cap of ₹30,000 per vehicle, is also to be given on the purchase of electric two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and freight vehicles. To push people to shift to EVs, the policy also has a “scrapping incentive” for those who make the switch.

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In