Retain non-CTET guest teachers this year: Manish Sisodia to L-G Anil Baijal

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Thursday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking him to retain the non-CTET guest teachers for the current academic year.

“These teachers have been performing their duties for the last 8-9 months. The disengagement of about 1500 non-CTET guest teachers will not only to injustice to them but also to children,” the letter read. Sisodia added that the existing shortage of 5,000 teachers in the education department will go up to 1,500 after disengagement of these teachers.

Shoaib Rana, member of All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said, “On July 1, names of all guest teachers who were to be re engaged appeared on the education department’s website. However, names of non-CTET teachers were missing from the list.”

Soon, a delegation of guest teachers, who had not qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, met Sisodia and submitted their representation.

