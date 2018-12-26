Review of Delhi-NCR construction ban today

The two-day ban on construction and industrial activities in the wake of the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR came into effect on Tuesday. The multi-agency task force is likely to review the ban on Wednesday as pollution levels dropped marginally on Tuesday though remaining in the ‘severe’ category.

According to officials in the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which heads the task force, a decision on lifting the ban will depend on the extent of improvement in air quality.

“There is slight improvement in the air quality index (AQI). But we will take a decision regarding the ban on Wednesday,” a senior CPCB official said.

Tuesday, when the AQI levels improved a few notches, was a holiday.

Traders and owners of small industries, meanwhile, hoped the ban would be lifted soon as it had affected their business.

While construction has been banned across Delhi and in four other NCR cities (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgram), industrial activities have been banned in at least six industrial areas categorised as pollution ‘hotspots’.

There are four hotspots in Delhi – Narela, Bawana, Mundka and Wazirpur. Two others, Sahibabad and Faridabad, are in nearby towns.

Massive waste burning and industrial fumes were found in Mundka during several inspections this year.

For traders of the Mundka timber market, this was the second time their units were shut this year after the 12-day ban earlier imposed in November, when pollution peaked. During the 12-day ban, construction activities were banned across Delhi-NCR. But industrial activities were banned only in Mundka

“The merchants here suffered the most because of the ban. Even if the industries are shut, owners have to pay fixed expenditures such paying labourers, rent and interest. The loss counts for each day,” said, N K Jain, member, Mundka Timber Merchants Association.

Experts said it was crucial to stop activities of polluting industries when air quality was bad for days at a stretch.

“The emergency measures do affect a range of people, but it is imperative to halt industrial activities briefly when pollution levels are high for a long spell because of the adverse effects on health,” said a senior CPCB official.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 08:22 IST