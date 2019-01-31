RFID tags must for commercial vehicles to get green toll exemption

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Wednesday said the exemption on paying the environment compensation charge (ECC) will be extended to commercial vehicles only after they obtain RFID (radio-frequency identification system) tags after getting themselves registered at designated centres.

The directions came from the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA).

The facility of preregistration and RFID tags is available at eight operational toll plazas — Aya Nagar, DND Flyway, Shahdara Main, Shahdara Flyover, Tikri Border, Kapashera Border, Rajokri Border and Kundli Border.

Normally, all commercial vehicles that enter the national capital have to pay ECC, but certain categories of commercial vehicles are exempted.

Those exempted include CNG vehicles with registration certificates stating they are equipped with the fuel, oil tankers carrying petroleum products, water tankers, ambulances, and firefighting vehicles. All commercial vehicles carrying essential goods such as vegetables, packed milk, food grains, eggs, salt, ice are also exempted.

“All the exempted vehicles will be able to avail of the benefit only after obtaining RFID tags. The move is aimed at popularising RFID tags, which ultimately will help in controlling air pollution in the city,” a SDMC official said.

The official said all empty commercial vehicles, which have to pay 50% of the ECC, must get RFID tags to avail of the option of paying half the ECC while entering Delhi through any of the operational toll plazas.

He said vehicles over 10 years old would not be registered and not allowed to enter Delhi.

The ECC varies from Rs 700 to Rs 2,600, depending upon the category of commercial vehicles. Light commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 700 to enter Delhi, while loaded heavy commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 1,400 or Rs 2,600, depending upon their category.

