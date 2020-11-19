e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Riots: Police opposes Ishrat Jahan’s bail plea, court reserves order

Riots: Police opposes Ishrat Jahan’s bail plea, court reserves order

delhi Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:42 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
         

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday opposed the bail application of former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection to her alleged role in the north east Delhi riots. In her plea, Jahan had stated that she was suffering from some minor psychological problems due to her isolation in wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat reserved the order after hearing the submissions of Jahan’s counsel and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad on behalf of the Delhi Police. Prasad strongly opposed the bail while contending that all of Jahan’s medical reports primarily related to minor spinal issues and it was not serious.

He said that even if she is let out on interim bail on humanitarian grounds, it will have to be treated as an order short of regular bail as it gets extended from time to time due to the pandemic.

The jail authorities also stated in their reply that Jahan was suffering from hypertension and was on anti-hypertensive medicines and her blood pressure was controlled. It further stated that nine inmates who had tested Covid-19 positive were admitted to the GTB Hospital and their medical condition was stable.

Jail authorities said Jahan has been tested twice for the virus but she was found negative.

Jahan, who is currently lodged in the Mandoli jail, contended through senior advocate Ramesh Gupta that she was suffering from some minor psychological problems due to her isolation in wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Gupta told the court that Jahan had also suffered injuries in her back due to slipping on the floor in Mandoli prison where she is lodged.

Gupta further said some of the inmates in Mandoli prison have been found Covid-19 positive and have been kept in isolation.

“She (Jahan) is a practising advocate and doesn’t have any criminal antecedents. Earlier she was granted bail for 10 days for her marriage and she did not misuse it. The court can grant interim bail to her in the current circumstances and she will not misuse the relief,” the senior counsel said.

