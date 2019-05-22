Road traffic goes haywire as stranded commuters try to hail cabs and autos

Roads around south Delhi and Gurugram were jammed Tuesday morning after stranded Metro commuters hit the roads looking for alternatives to reach their destinations.

The roads were particularly bad between Sultanpur and Qutab Minar Metro stations, where the Metro services were affected. Commuters were evacuated from the trains and those stuck in stations were seen crowding on roads, blocking traffic on Anuvrat Marg, Samdia Road, Acharya Sri Tulsi Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and on Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

Seeing the rush, auto-rickshaws and private cabs started gathering outside these stations, further blocking traffic movement around these Metro stations.

“I was returning after dropping a passenger to Cyber City in Gurugram and it took me nearly two hours to reach Mahipalpur. Traffic officials from both Gurugram and Delhi were trying to manage the rush but vehicles were stuck in one place for several minutes,” Roshan Ali, a driver with an app-based cab service in Delhi, said.

Delhi Traffic Police said between 9.30am and 1.30pm, when the Metro services were down, over 58 complaints of traffic jams in south Delhi were received by the department’s helpline. Apart from the traffic police personnel, help was also sought from the local police stations to manage the rush on roads, police said.

“There were major jams in south Delhi. For several hours, our team, along with traffic police officials, were clearing the roads,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar, said.

Despite issuing notifications on social media, warning commuters of the unprecedented situation, senior officials said snarls and spillover traffic made the roads chaotic till around 4pm.

Many commuters stuck in traffic complained that the sweltering heat made their wait even more harrowing.

“I was stuck on Adchini Road for over 40 minutes with no information on why there was such a major holdup, that too in the afternoon. People were trying to turn back or take detours, which was causing more congestion on adjoining roads,” Anshul Chatterjee, a resident of Qutab Enclave, who was travelling on the stretch around noon, said.

In Gurugram, hundreds of commuters hitchhiked or walked in the heat on a day when traffic on MG Road was worse than usual. “I walked 3km between the two stations, there was no option,” said Kishan at MG Road Metro station. He was accompanied by another passenger who was forced to lug his large trolley bag all the way to Sultanpur.

“I got lucky that I got a cab. So many people were walking, some were sitting helplessly on the pavement,” said Raj Kumar Yadav, a corporate employee whose cab took three hours to go from Guru Dronarcharya Metro station to New Delhi Metro station.

First Published: May 22, 2019 04:13 IST