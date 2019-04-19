Sam, Coco, Kiwi: Labradors who are CISF’s newest recruits

Sam, Coco, Kiwi and Tuffy are the newest and the youngest members of the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) canine unit. The four Labradors will now be trained to become explosive detectors to secure Delhi Metro.

The three-month-old puppies arrived at CISF’s Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) unit at Shastri Park about two weeks ago from a breeding centre near Kuruskhetra in Haryana.

In another two weeks, they will leave for Ranchi, where they will be trained for six months.

“Sam and Coco are white Labradors, Sam is the only male puppy in this lot. The other two are black Labradors. We had a vacancy after our dogs retired while some had to leave because of health issues. So, these four puppies were inducted. The four are at present being made familiar with each other and other dogs to make them submissive and be able to accept their new life,” said Ombir Haldia, inspector in-charge of CISF’s dog squad.

Once their training starts, Haldia said, for the first 21 days, the puppies will go through a “marrying” period where they develop a bond with their handlers. “They will have to be used to getting leashed. They develop a friendship with their handler and start accepting his commands. Gradually, they are introduced to physical training and a routine will be set for them,” the inspector said.

He said once the dogs are familiar with their new atmosphere, they are taught to learn commands. After obedience training, they are trained in explosive detection.

Since the puppies are young, they are fed dog food. “As they grow older, we start feeding them meat, chappati and rice. Also, now instead of bathing them, we clean them with a wet towel, dry wash them and groom them every week,” the in-charge said.

Assistant inspector general of CISF, Hemendra Singh, said these puppies will return after six months as trained commandos -- the best in sniffing out explosives in Delhi Metro.

At present, the DMRC unit of CISF has 63 dogs, including the ones who secure the airport express metro.

The CISF also plans to procure a Belgian Malinois puppy for the first time. Belgian Malinois dogs shot to international fame for assisting US Navy Seals in sniffing out Osama Bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan.

In India, they are being used at Kaziranga, Assam, for wildlife protection and to sniff out rhino poachers. Earlier this month, two Belgian Malinois dogs have been inducted in Madhya Pradesh police’s dog squad.

A special squad that had landed in Delhi in 2015 to sanitise and conduct anti-sabotage checks before US President

Barack Obama’s visit included these dogs.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 06:29 IST