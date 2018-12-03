Schools face heat for not giving free uniform, books to poor students

The Delhi government has begun collecting data on schools that have failed to distribute books, stationery items and uniforms to schools enrolled under the quota system for weaker sections.

This follows the government’s November 28 order that asked private and unaided schools to comply with these terms, as stated under its Right To Education rules, or risk losing their recognition.

Sanjay Goel, director of the directorate of education (DoE), said the government had received several complaints against private schools for denying the facilities mandated to students enrolled under the economically weaker section (EWS)/disadvantaged group (DG) quota.

”It has come to our notice that many private unaided and recognised schools are demanding money for providing these materials. This is against the directions of the DoE and causes great hardships to the parents,” he said.

Goel said that the department is collecting data from all the schools. “We have asked the directorate’s nominees to give reports of these schools (that have not distributed the materials) and we will take appropriate action. It is expected that many schools might be there who are not complying with the DoE’s directions,” he said.

As per the Delhi Right To Education (RTE) rules, students enrolled under the EWS/DG categories in private schools are entitled to free textbooks, writing material and uniforms, for which the government reimburses a fixed amount.

On November 28, the DoE directed schools to distribute the materials within three days.

“Non compliance of the direction will be treated as the non compliance of one of the condition of continuation of recognition of the school as per the Delhi state education norms,” the DoE circular read.

While the association of private unaided and recognised schools refused to comment on the matter saying that it is is subjudice, their counsellor, Kamal Gupta, said that the schools have not received any reimbursement for the materials distributed this year.

“The schools have not received anything from the government as of now and we have filed an application against the DoE’s November 28th order in the Delhi High Court which is likely to come up for hearing on Friday,” said Kamal Gupta.

Officials in the DoE, however, said that the department has started releasing the funds and 40 % schools have already received their reimbursement. “Even if there is a delay in the release of reimbursement the schools have to provide books, uniform and stationary to EWS/DG students,” said an official at the directorate of education.

The parents’ group, meanwhile, has threatened to file a contempt case against both DoE and private and unaided schools in the matter.

Khagesh Jha, an advocate representing EWS/DG families in Delhi high court, said that the November 28 order was itself a reminder to schools to comply with the court’s 2014 order for timely supply of the materials to the students.

“This is the 14th circular by the DoE to the private schools to comply with the Delhi High Court’s order since 2014. And this the fourth time when private schools are claiming to move to the court against it. Both the government and the private schools pass bucks on each other and students are suffering. On Monday, we will be filing a contempt case against both in the Delhi high court for not addressing the issue,” Jha said.

