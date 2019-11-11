Screens at public spots to help find missing persons in Delhi

delhi

After launching the web and mobile application to register missing person complaint, the Delhi Police will now be installing digital billboards and screens at public spots to disseminate the information to the public quickly and take their help to find them.

The screens will be installed at Railway stations, Metro stations, markets, interstate bus terminals, shopping malls, and other such areas.

These screens will display pictures and other details of the missing person, including missing children, along with the helpline numbers of police and other related agencies. These details will be uploaded on a real-time basis through the newly launched Missing Person app.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime and legal cell) Rajesh Deo said that the idea is to alert the public about such cases immediately after the complaint is lodged.

“This is another step by the Delhi Police towards ensuring the security of persons, especially children. It will also help in curbing incidents of child and human trafficking in the city,” said DCP Deo.

The DCP said that the city police are in touch with Indian Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and all civic agencies including New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for the installation of the screens.

“We have also intimated the Delhi High Court on whose instructions the Missing Person App was created and launched,” he added.

Police said that installation of digital billboards and screens at public places as part of the pilot project would start from next month.

Statistics show that on an average 80 persons, including children, were reported missing everyday till September 15 this year in Delhi. Over 17, 860 missing persons complaints were filed during the period. Out of it, over 10,200 missing persons were found. Last year, a total of 23, 862 missing persons complaints were lodged and 15, 344 missing people were found.

A police officer who asked not to be named said that investigation into many cases of kidnapping of children in the past have revealed that the children were trafficked to other states by agents of various organised syndicates.

“These racketeers mostly use rail routes or use public buses to traffic the kidnapped children into other states. Displaying pictures and details of missing persons on digital screens at railway stations, bus terminals and other public places may prompt people present there to call the police if they see the missing person or child there. All related helpline numbers will be flashing on the screens,” the officer said.

Explaining the features and functioning of the Missing Person App, another police officer said that the new scheme enables citizens to register the missing complaints of their kin on their own without visiting the police station. All they have to do is to download the app on their smartphones or log in the app on Delhi Police’s website to register their complaint.

A total of 44 people have filed missing complaints through this new app since its launch in mid-September.