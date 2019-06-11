SDMC plans ‘brands meet’ to get firms to invest in outdoor ads

In an effort to raise advertisement revenue, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to hold a ‘brands meet’ with automobile, smartphone, apparel, real-estate, shoes and jewellery companies by the end of June.

The aim is to convince the companies to “spend more on outdoor advertising platforms of SDMC” such as unipoles (large ad frames on standalone steel poles), MUPIS (mobile shaped multi-utility product info boxes), flag signs at market places, toilet blocks and subways, officials said. “Private companies have always preferred mediums in the order of TV, print, digital, cinema, radio, and last of all, outdoor, to publicise their products. This is because they can gauge the impact of their ads on TV, print and digital through TRPs, circulation figures and the number of clicks online, but can’t do that outdoors, said Prem Shankar Jha, deputy commissioner, remunerative projects cell, SDMC. There is also the fear of encroachment on outdoor ad spaces, which does not happen in other mediums, he added.

The SDMC currently has 282 unipoles, most of them on busy roads and highways like the Jangpura flyover; Mahipalpur-Gurgaon (MG) Road, the Ring Road passing South Extension Part I and II, and NH 8, among others; it has 150 MUPIS, around 35-40 toilet blocks with ad space and four-five LED displays.

“We are going to convince these companies to divert a chunk of their ad investments from other mediums to our outdoors platforms. We will ask them what sort of innovations in ad displays they are looking for and design them accordingly,” Jha said. For instance, Jha said, last year the SDMC had declared that the size of their unipole frames will be fixed but brands can experiment with the shapes.

So, a global sports goods company designed its unipole ad in the shape of a football and a multi-national bank turned its ad into a dummy credit card, he added.

“We are also going to develop a matrix through which companies can estimate how much viewership their ad on our unipole or MUPIS got. For example, we can give them a list of roads that see the maximum traffic and hence maximum eyeballs on sideway ads,” Jha said.

Currently, civic bodies engage advertising firms to fill up their ad spaces, which liaison with ad agencies hired by brands. So the municipalities find it difficult to understand what the ad requirements of companies really are. The south Delhi corporation is also planning to reward the top five companies, which give it maximum worth of ads by publishing a “thank you” with their names on unioples at the end of each financial year.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 05:07 IST