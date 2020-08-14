e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / SDMC won’t penalise vehicles for not having RFID tags till October 15

SDMC won’t penalise vehicles for not having RFID tags till October 15

The South corporation is the nodal agency for the implementation of the RFID project in the national capital. The RFID system was introduced to decongest city borders, smoothen traffic movement and thus bring down air pollution.

delhi Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to officials, the decision was taken in a review meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and senior officials of the SDMC. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
According to officials, the decision was taken in a review meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and senior officials of the SDMC. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

In a major relief to commercial vehicles, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday waived the penalty imposed on motorists for not having RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags or not having recharged their tags, till October 15, 2020.

The South corporation is the nodal agency for the implementation of the RFID project in the national capital. The RFID system was introduced to decongest city borders, smoothen traffic movement and thus bring down air pollution. Once RFID tag is pasted on commercial vehicles, the environment compensation charge (ECC) and toll tax are automatically deducted at the 13 toll plazas

According to officials, the decision was taken in a review meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and senior officials of the SDMC.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the penalty, of charging double the amount from commercial vehicles not having RFID tags or not having adequate balance in the tag, will be waived till October 15. Besides, all vehicles taking monthly passes will have to make online payments for the same or at the RFID system installed at the 13 city toll plazas,” a statement from the SDMC said.

During the meeting, officials also said that at present, the RFID system is installed at 13 toll plazas while the installation of the system at the remaining 111 toll points will be completed by January 31, 2021. “Till such time, all toll plazas will have to get hand-held devices by November 2020, for enforcement during the winter,” the SDMC statement said.

tags
top news
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In