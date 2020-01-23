Seven children, school attendant injured as bus overturns

delhi

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:57 IST

Seven students and a woman attendant of the Salwan Public School-Rajendra Nagar, were injured Thursday morning when the school bus they were travelling in overturned after being hit by an allegedly speeding cluster bus in west Delhi’s Naraina, police said, adding that the errant driver of the cluster bus was arrested. A woman, Tulsi (55), who was in the cluster bus, suffered abrasions.

The bus, which was headed to school with 27 students and a woman attendant on board, overturned near the Naraina fire station as a speeding cluster bus on Route 803 (Shivaji Stadium to Madhu Vihar) rammed into it around 7am, deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said.

“All of them (students and attendant) were rushed to two private hospitals in the neighbourhood from where they were discharged after receiving requisite medical attention,” he added.

Police said two students sustained fractures and the others escaped with minor injuries on their hands, legs and faces. One student fractured her nose and another broke his hand.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the school bus was moving on the right carriageway when the cluster bus, which was descending the flyover, rammed into the driver’s side. “The impact of the collision was such that the school bus toppled on its left, injuring seven students between the age of 7 and 17 years and a woman attendant–Geeta Chauhan. All the 27 students on the bus were taken to hospitals, but only seven were injured,” a police officer, not authorised to speak with the media, said.

Reeta Singh, (29), who has been deployed as a marshal in the cluster bus for the last three months, told police that she was in the front seat meant for the staff when the mishap took place. There were four to five passengers in the bus, she said.

“It all happened suddenly. The school bus turned on its side because of the impact of the collision. I fell off my seat. A woman passenger in the bus started shouting. I calmed her down and went to check on the children. They were injured and were accompanied by a woman. I had pain in my right hand, chest and leg. I called for an ambulance and informed the police,” Singh told mediapersons.

Sanjeev Shukla, director of Salwan Public School, said, “There were 27 students in the bus and one woman attendant. The injured students and the attendant were admitted to hospitals and later discharged. Our school bus driver and conductor also received minor injuries. We are grateful that students are safe.”

Shukla said the bus was not owned by the school. “We give contract to a transport company. It was not the mistake of our bus driver. The police are investigating the matter,” he added.

While parents of some injured students refused to comment, the father of a Class 8 student said his daughter was shaken after the mishap. “We are relieved that she did not suffer any severe injuries. There are bruises on her legs and arms. We took her to another hospital later in the day. She was a little shaken by the accident,” he said.

DCP Purohit said a case of rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others was registered under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code against the cluster bus driver, identified as Prabhat Malik. “We have arrested the bus driver,” he said.