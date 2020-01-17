Seven Purvanchalis, Kapil Mishra get BJP tickets

delhi

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:16 IST

In a bid to make a dent in ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s stronghold in unuathorised colonies and slums, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has give tickets to seven people from Purvanchal and two from Uttrakhand communities in its first list. The party’s Purvanchal wing had sought tickets for its members of 21 assembly constituencies.

With candidates on 13 more constituencies likely to be announced on Saturday, members of the Purvanchal community are hopeful that the number of BJP candidates from the community will be at par with the AAP. The ruling party has fielded 12 candidates from the Purvanchal community.

The BJP has fielded AAP rebel Kapil Mishra, who was an MLA from Karawal Nagar, from Model Town. Mishra will take on AAP’s sitting MLA Akhilesh Mani Tripathi.

The list of Purvanchali candidates include, Delhi BJP vice-president Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), former MLA Anil Jha (Kirari), sitting councillor Manish Choudhaury (Rithala), Sanjay Singh (Vikaspuri), Kaushal Mishra (Seelampur) and Vijay Bhagat (Badli). The party has reposed its faith in former MLA Mohan Singh Bisht from Karawal Nagar and Ravi Negi, who is contesting assembly elections for the first time. Both belong to the Uttrakhand community in Delhi.

With the party hoping to make a dent in the AAP’s vote bank in unauthorised colonies with the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights to its residents, BJP leaders say a “good representation to the community” in the candidate list will help the party.

“In 2015, the party has fielded three candidates. But this time, the number of candidates fielded by BJP will be at par with the AAP. With this, the party has sent a message that Purvanchalis are an integral part of the party. This will help us in a big way,” said Verma.

In 2015, the BJP had fielded three Purvanchalis from Burari, Kirari and Vikaspuri assembly segments, while the ruling AAP had fielded 11 members of the community—all had won.

“There are close to 27 assembly segments where Purvanchal community has a strong presence. We have given names of our members on 21 constituencies and are hoping to get more tickets this time,” said Manish Singh, president of Purvanchal wing of Delhi BJP.

Another major factor is that the party’s state unit chief Manoj Tiwari is from the community.

One of the major reasons for AAP’s sterling performance in 2015 assembly elections was its decision to fielded 11 Purvanchali candidates and all of them had won. This time, too, the party has given tickets to 12 candidates, including Gopal Rai, DJB chief Dinesh mohaniya.