Shrines cautiously open doors for devotees, Nizamuddin dargah to stay shut

Following the relaxation in lockdown norms, the faithful are looking forward to revive their spiritual connect, with a visit to their favourite shrine. And the authorities managing temples, gurdwaras, churches and mosques are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the health and safety of devotees.

However, with Covid-19 too omnipresent, a visit to the Capital’s places of worship is going to be a very different experience from what it was before the lockdown.

At South Delhi’s Kalkaji Temple, sanitisation tunnels have been installed to ensure that pilgrims thronging the temple stay safe. Pt Mahant Surendranath Avdhoot says, “We resolve to follow government guidelines completely. We have pasted stickers on the floor to ensure social distancing, and the temple premises will be sanitised from time to time”.

He also appeals to people with co-morbidities to not to visit temples at this time. “We also want to request devotes to avoid bringing elderly citizens, children and pregnant ladies to the temple for the time being, as their safety is paramount. We also urge all to use face masks and not to offer or exchange any prasad,” Pt Avdhoot adds.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is also gearing up with measures to ensure smooth and safe ‘darshan’ for all devotees, as the management believes that a visit to these sacred places will infuse the citizens with much positivity at this time of pandemic. “We are putting measures in place to make sure that the maximum number of people can take blessings in the shortest possible time. We don’t want people to wait in queues, as that often leads to flouting of social distancing norms. Hence, we are making more entry and exit points, besides installing sanitiser dispensers at multiple spots. For now, we won’t allow people to sit inside the gurdwara premises, they can come, have darshan and leave,” shares Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC.

He, however, is not convinced with the rule disallowing distribution of ‘prasad’, which he feels is an integral part of belief. “How will we convince people that they can purchase sweets from shops, liquor from vendors, but can’t take ‘prasad’ from a place of their faith? We will raise the issue with the concerned authorities to find a solution,” he says, while adding that people derive their strength from such religious places and hence it is their duty to ensure that no one is deprived from seeking divine blessings in these troubled times.

Sirsa also requests all non-Sikh devotees to carry their own head covers as they would be no longer provided at gurdwaras, owing to hygiene issues.

Mosques in the capital are also taking necessary steps to follow social distancing during community prayers. Maulana Mohd Furqan Qasmi of Old Delhi’s Shahi Sunehri Masjid says, “Mosques have always been high on cleanliness and hygiene and these aspects will be in greater focus. Even as we allow people to offer namaz within our premises, no one will be permitted to stay any longer and proper social distancing will be ensured. Following the health advisory and guidelines of the government remains our top priority.”

Meanwhile, the dargah of the revered 13th century Sufi saint, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, is yet to take a call on reopening for devotees. “Chances are that we won’t be reopening it anytime soon. The Nizamuddin dargah premises houses monuments which are hundreds of years old, so apart from maintaining social distancing and the safety of devotees, we have the added challenge of ensuring the safety of these historical sites. We consulted experts and they told us that excessive use of hard chemicals can be counterproductive for such heritage structures,” says Sufi Ajmal Nizami, custodian of the dargah.

He also reveals that the urs (death anniversary) of Amir Khusro, an acclaimed poet and disciple of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, usually attended by thousands of devotees from across the world, will be a closed affair this year. “It will be observed from June 9-13, but the general public will not be allowed. A few select patrons will go through the rituals,” Nizami adds.

Devotees on the other hand are divided over the prospect of finally getting to pray at shrines.

“I usually visit Kalkaji temple in Delhi at least once a month. The sacred energy that one gets is amazing. It has been a long gap and I am really looking forward to praying there as soon as it reopens,” says Noida resident Pragya Sharma, agreeing it is going to be a very different experience now. “We have avoided venturing out for over two months. But this visit is long overdue and I will take all precautions while visiting the temple,” she adds.

However, Janakpuri resident Ashok Singh, is sceptical about any such visit under the circumstances. “Paying obeisance at my neighbourhood temple has been part of my daily schedule for years. But since the lockdown, it changed as the temple was closed for outsiders. Now that it is going to reopen, I will desist from visiting it for the time being as it is better to avoid all unnecessary outings. God is omnipresent and I am happy praying at home.”

Guidelines for those planning a spiritual outing in the Capital: