Six-storey building tilts in Delhi’s Munirka, over 100 people living nearby evacuated

A total of 45 tenants in the building and around 100 people living nearby were evacuated after the police were informed about the incident at 5.30 am, officials said.

delhi Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
According to officials, the building is situated in front of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s north gate, they said. (HT Photo )
         

A six-storey building in south Delhi’s Munirka area tilted on Thursday creating panic among the residents, officials said.

A total of 45 tenants in the building and around 100 people living nearby were evacuated after the police were informed about the incident at 5.30 am, they said. Teams of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the Sub Divisional Magistrate are at the spot, police said.

The building is situated in front of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s north gate, they said.

