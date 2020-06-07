Special cell officer found dead in his car in N-W Delhi

delhi

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 02:57 IST

A Delhi Police inspector, posted with the Special Cell, was found dead in his car in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram on Saturday morning.

Senior police officers said the man had no external injuries, and his family members have so far alleged no foul play. Police said the autopsy report is awaited.

Police said they received a call around 4.30 pm reporting that a man was lying unconscious in a car parked at Rampura Main Road in Keshavpuram.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, on receiving the call, a police team reached the spot and found the man lying in the car, that bore a Haryana registration number. “He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in an ambulance where the doctors declared him dead,” Arya said.

Arya said a preliminary probe revealed that the man was a Delhi Police inspector who was posted with the Special Cell. He was a resident of Shalimar Bagh,” Arya said. “All possible angles are being looked into”, she said.