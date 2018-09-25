Students’ Union trying to ‘misinform, misguide students’, says JNU administration

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Monday accused the Students’ Union of trying to “misinform and misguide students and creating an ambience of fear and discomfort in the campus”.

Violence had erupted on the JNU campus last week after a united front of Left student groups won all four central panel posts in the union defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad by considerable margins.

After the incident, entry of outsiders in hostels was banned. The students’ union had been vocal in criticising the administration for imposing curfews and had said various hostels would boycott them.

In a statement, the administration condemned the statements made by the students’ union.

“Their harmful campaigns try to suggest that a regime of surveillance is in place and that freedom of students is being restricted. Necessary and lawful steps are being taken to prevent illegal entry of undesirable elements and the bonafide students’ cooperation is imperative,” the varsity said in a statement.

Instead of extending cooperation for maintenance of peace and prevention of unlawful activities some student leaders appear hell bent on making political capital out of prevailing situation in the campus, the statement added.

“The administration received complaints from residents of various hostels of unauthorised visitors disrupting normal lives and reports about scuffles and attempted violence were also received,” the statement said.

The students union is trying to “misinform and misguide the students and creating an ambience of fear and discomfort in the campus”, it said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 10:02 IST