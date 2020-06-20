e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Subsidised rates for Covid-19 beds in Delhi’s private hospitals approved by DDMA

Subsidised rates for Covid-19 beds in Delhi’s private hospitals approved by DDMA

The rates would be applicable to all Covid-19 beds up to the upper limit of 60% of the total bed capacity of private hospitals.

delhi Updated: Jun 20, 2020 21:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A high-level committee had been formed last week by Union home minister Amit Shah with an aim to fix the rates of isolation beds, ICUs and testing kits in Delhi.
A high-level committee had been formed last week by Union home minister Amit Shah with an aim to fix the rates of isolation beds, ICUs and testing kits in Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
         

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday approved the recommendations of the High-Level Expert Committee to fix subsidised for rates of beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals of the national capital.

The rates for isolation beds have been fixed between Rs 8,000 – 10,000 a day; for a bed at an ICU between Rs 13,000-15,000 a day and for ICUs with ventilator between Rs 15,000-18,000.

The high-level committee had been formed last week by Union home minister Amit Shah with an aim to fix the rates of isolation beds, ICUs and testing kits in Delhi.

The rates would be applicable to all Covid-19 beds up to the upper limit of 60% of the total bed capacity of private hospitals.

 

The Delhi government had also said that beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals will be subsidised.

“100 per cent Covid beds in private hospitals shall be subsidised up to upper limit of 60 per cent of total hospital capacity,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said in a tweet.

 

The day also saw the L-G revoking the mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order for every Covid-19 case in the national capital, a day after issuing it.

The AAP government had opposed the order saying it would “seriously harm” Delhi and people would avoid getting tested for coronavirus fearing they would be sent off to institutional facility for five days.

As per the Union health ministry dashboard at 8 AM on Saturday, the national capital had 53,116 confirmed cases, out of which 2,035 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

tags
top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
In 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission, two flights to bring stranded Indians from China
In 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission, two flights to bring stranded Indians from China
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Govt to form rules for movement of vehicles between India and its neighbours
Govt to form rules for movement of vehicles between India and its neighbours
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In