Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn

Earlier today, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Baijal during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and requested the L-G to revoke the order.

delhi Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(File photo )
         

The mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for every Covid-19 case in Delhi was withdrawn on Saturday evening, a day after it blew up into a controversy and demands of rollback from the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Earlier today, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Baijal during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and requested the L-G to revoke the order.

“Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation,” tweeted the L-G this evening.

During the day, news agency ANI quoted union minister of state for home affairs G Kishen Reddy saying that he expected a new order by evening.

“Delhi L-G might have ordered institutional quarantine for the benefit of those who do not have space in their homes. But I think that he will issue another piece of information by today evening for people who can create an isolated separate room in their homes,” Reddy was quoted as saying.

