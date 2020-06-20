Delhi govt opposes L-G’s order on mandatory institutional quarantine

delhi

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:33 IST

A day after Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal ordered mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for all those, who have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, deputy chief minister (Dy CM) Manish Sisodia said on Saturday they are meeting the L-G in the afternoon and would urge him to withdraw the order.

L-G Baijal, who is also the head of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), had on Friday made it mandatory for all those, who are under self-isolation at home, be quarantined at government-run institutional facilities for better monitoring and to prevent the spread of the viral outbreak.

Sisodia, who is also supervising the work of the health department after incumbent minister Satyendar Jain tested Covid-19 positive, said the L-G’s order was against the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and would cause chaos among the panic-stricken public.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Greater Kailash constituency in south Delhi, also tweeted that the order was impractical and cited a lack of adequate institutional quarantine facilities for all Covid-19 patients.

Another AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha, also opposed the L-G’s move on the ground that the national capital would require at least 90,000 hospital beds by end-June, if the order has to be followed.

However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had made arrangements for only 15,000 hospital beds till end-June, he told media persons.

“How are we going to arrange so many hospital beds in such a short span of time?” he asked.

The L-G’s office is yet to clarify if the new order would be applicable to around 10,000 people, who are already quarantined at home, or only those who test Covid-19 positive from Saturday onwards, or for both the categories.