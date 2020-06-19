Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s condition worsens, moved to another Covid-19 hospital

india

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:47 IST

The condition of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), deteriorated on Friday and he is being shifted to another hospital in the Capital, officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah wished Satyendar Jain a speedy recovery.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection,” Shah tweeted.

Satyendar Jain had tweeted on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday after he developed high fever and his oxygen saturation levels dropped.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi and two other leaders of the party have also contracted the respiratory disease.

Akshay Marathe, an advisor to CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Abhinandita Mathur, an advisor to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, also tested positive for the viral disease on Wednesday.

Last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for Covid-19. His swab samples were collected after he developed mild fever and a sore throat.