Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:38 IST

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

Jain was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital on Monday night after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain had tweeted earlier on Monday.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat. Kejriwal had tested negative for Covid-19.

Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in India with 42,829 Covid-19 cases and 1,400 fatalities till date.