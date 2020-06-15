e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid rise in Covid-19 cases

No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Earlier this month, what the Centre has christened as the Unlock 1, places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants were allowed to open under new guidelines.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The first nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to stem the spread of the disease and since then it has been done four times. Presently, the lockdown is only in containment zones till June 30. (Photo Raj K Raj)
The first nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to stem the spread of the disease and since then it has been done four times. Presently, the lockdown is only in containment zones till June 30. (Photo Raj K Raj)
         

No reimposition of lockdown is being planned in Delhi , tweeted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, quelling rumours of a possible shutdown amid a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The first nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to stem the spread of the disease and since then it has been extended four times. Presently, the lockdown is only in containment zones till June 30.

“Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans,” said CM Kejriwal.

On Friday, Maharashtra, severely dented by the raging coronavirus crisis, quashed speculations about a fresh lockdown following a spike in infections in the state with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray clarifying that no such decision has been made.

He appealed to the people to strictly follow existing Covid-19-related restrictions to keep the spread of the coronavirus in check.

Earlier this month, what the Centre has christened as the Unlock 1, places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants were allowed to open under new guidelines. The Centre has also lifted restrictions on travel and has allowed the resumption of all modes of transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet chief ministers over the course of next two days to discuss the way forward and how best to deal with the situation at hand.

tags
top news
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Live| South Korea may face another Covid-19 wave: Report
Live| South Korea may face another Covid-19 wave: Report
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In