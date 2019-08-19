Subsidy for retired staff in private hospitals on anvil

delhi

The Delhi government is drafting a scheme that will allow its retired officials to receive treatment at empanelled private hospitals in Delhi-NCR under subsidised rates, senior government officials said Sunday.

According to the officials, the treatment at these hospitals will be at central government health scheme (CGHS) rates, which patients would have to pay from their own pocket. The scheme applies to all treatments, including surgeries and medical tests.

The difference in amount charged by the hospital and the CGHS rate will be made up by the government, officials said.

The government has already implemented the scheme with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). According to a circular, issued on July 26 and reviewed by Hindustan Times, the retired DTC employees — including officers, drivers, conductors — will be entitled to medical cards for 44 empanelled hospitals. The scheme is already in force from August 1.

Senior government officials said that currently all retired government employees can approach government hospitals and avail treatment for free. In case their cases are referred to private hospitals, the government bears the cost on their behalf.

The proposed initiative – if and when it is applied across all departments – would allow the retired employees of all ranks to approach private hospitals directly, the officials said.

“The idea is to roll out this initiative across all departments. It starts with the DTC and hopefully the feedback will help in further implementation,” said a senior Delhi government official adding that the government is trying to rope in more hospitals.

So far, the empanelled hospitals include the Metro Hospital and Heart Institute in Lajpat Nagar, the Metro Hospital

and Cancer Institute in Preet Vihar, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj, Jeevan Nursing Home in Pusa Road, Paras Hospital in Ghaziabad, Center for Sight in Gurugram, Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad, ICARE eye hospital in Noida, and Dr Lal Pathlabs in Connaught Place in central Delhi, among others.

“The competent authority has decided to issue medical card to retired employees of Delhi Transport Corporation completely on humanitarian grounds,” said the government circular.

It further clarified that the beneficiaries under the initiative be charged central government health scheme rates but they will have to bear the expenses on their own.

