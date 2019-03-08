Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court reserves order till March 15

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor challenging the committal of the Sunanda Pushkar death case to sessions court.

Tharoor, in his plea, has said the case has been sent for trial without following proper procedure of providing case related documents to him.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Arun Bhardwaj reserved the order for March 15 on the plea.

The plea contended that there was non-compliance of evidence under Section 207 of the CrPC as the documents provided by the prosecution to them have some discrepancies.

Appearing for Tharoor, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa informed the court that a former AIIMS doctor had “illegally” kept the original photographs of Sunanda Pushkar’s post-mortem with him. He pointed out that one CD, containing the post-mortem images of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, could not be played in the court.

He also informed the court about an earlier statement given by the Delhi police where they had said that there was a typographical error in the list of documents.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 03:47 IST