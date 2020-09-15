e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs

The samples will be tested for amphetamines, cannabis, opiods, cocaine, heroin, etc. to ascertain whether the actor actually consumed any of the drugs

delhi Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:22 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant Singh Rajput.(HT Photo)
         

The analysis report of Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera sample at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to be ready on September 17 or 20. The samples had been analysed in Mumbai once after the autopsy and were sent to AIIMS for a second analysis.

“We have just received some of the materials from Maharashtra and will take some time to give out a report. Some of the papers are in Marathi and need to be translated. A medical board is likely to be convened on September 17 and the report should be out thereafter. There is also likely to be a meeting with all the agencies involved so that there is a conclusive opinion by September 20,” said one of the doctors analysing the viscera samples.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected as he may alert others involved, says NDPS court

The samples will be tested for amphetamines, cannabis, opiods, cocaine, heroin, etc. to ascertain whether the actor actually consumed any of the drugs.

Viscera samples comprise the internal organs of a body that are preserved to ascertain the cause of death in cases where autopsies are inconclusive. They can be tested for various drugs and poisons.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB gets custody of three of the six arrested accused

Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in what police said appeared to be an open-and-shut case of suicide. The post-mortem report ruled out any foul play. After a two-week quiet, a political controversy erupted over the death, as a Bihar police team constituted to probe the case on a complaint by the actor’s family alleged it got no cooperation from its Mumbai counterpart.

“There should be no mystery around the death and a clear finding will be presented after the meetings with all investigating agencies,” the doctor quoted above said.

