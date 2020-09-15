Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB gets custody of three of the six arrested accused

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:22 IST

A metropolitan magistrate court on Monday remanded two days custody to three of the six accused arrested on Sunday by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case.

The agency has arrested six accused - Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Ansari. Out of the six, NCB had sought custody of Patel, Arneja and Singh.

Other three have been remanded to judicial custody till September 23.

The agency claimed, Patel was directly connected to Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda. Agency claimed that in his statement Patel admitted to having supplied contraband several times to Miranda, also an accused in the case.

“He also contacted Rajput, accused (actor) Rhea Chakraborty, (her brother) accused Showik Chakraborty in connection with the supply of contraband and sometimes received payment from Showik in cash / Google Pay,” the remand report filed by NCB stated.

Patel had also admitted to having supplied contraband to Arenja, who also named Singh, after which, Singh was arrested. The agency has alleged that Singh has a local drug distribution channel in cine world.

The agency in its remand plea further claimed that on the instruction of Singh, Patel purchased charas/ganja and further delivered to Singh’s prospective consumer and collected money from them.

Meanwhile, Arenja is one of the customers of Patel. It is alleged that Arenja is ‘running a kitchen in a plush area of Mumbai and selling narcotics substances like weed, hash and mephedrone or MD to high profile individuals. He bought these from Patel and was connected with the network of Anuj Keshwani, one of the arrested accused and Singh’.

The agency stated that Fernandes is a drug supplier and curated marijuana and hash. He is allegedly close to Showik and supplied drugs meant for Sushant.

According to the agency, Gupta doubles up as an autorickshaw driver, but his main job was to supply bulk quantities of weed to retail dealers like Fernandes. Ansari is an associate of Sandeep Gupta operating wholesale procurement channel of weed for Sandeep and further distribution, NCB claimed.