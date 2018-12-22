Teenager strangles 10-year-old, dumps the body in a drain

A 15-year-old boy allegedly strangled a 10-year-old boy with his hands and then dumped his body in a drain on Thursday. The Sakinaka police are searching for the body of the victim, who was first reported missing on Thursday.

According to the police, during the questioning of the 15-year-old boy it was found that he killed the boy, threw his body in a drain and to throw off the search party, made a fake ransom call. The police suspect sexual exploitation of the victim by the teenager led to a fight that ended in the murder, but which cannot be confirmed till the body is found.

According to the police, the 10-year-old went out to play with his friend on Thursday evening and did not return, following which his parents started looking for him in their locality at 90 Feet road in Sakinaka.

“The victim’s father runs a small shop in Sakinaka. He received a call around 10.30pm from a man asking for Rs5 lakh or else his child would be in danger. The parents then approached the police with the number and filed a complaint that their son had been kidnapped,” said a police officer, on the condition of anonymity.

The Sakinaka police, during the search for the boy, found that the number from which the ransom call was made belonged to a friend of the teenager. “We then learnt about the 15-year-old boy’s role in planning the call and caught him for questioning in the presence of his parents at the police station,” said another officer.

Police said the murder likely took place before the ransom call, to make it look like the minor was killed by some unknown kidnappers. They also learnt that the teenager borrowed a two-wheeler from a person he knew to dump the body in a bag, which the person was unaware of.

Police said they have not registered a case of murder yet as they have not found the body yet. “No one has been taken into custody and the 15-year-old is still being questioned,” said the officer.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:13 IST