Temp touches 45°C at Palam, Aya Nagar; may reach 46°C next week

Heatwave-like conditions were experienced in parts of Delhi Wednesday with the day temperature touching 45 degrees Celsius at Palam and Aya Nagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the maximum temperature in Delhi, which was recorded at 43.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, could shoot up to 46 degrees by early next week.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees Celsius, or is above 40 degrees in summer with a variation of five degrees or more above normal.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s power demand touched 6011 MW — the highest this summer so far— owing to increased usage of air-conditioners. Delhi’s all-time peak demand was 7,016 MW, on July 10, 2018. This summer, power utilities are expecting the peak demand to touch 7400 MW, which would be another first for the city.

“There is a forecast of heatwave in some parts of Delhi over the next one week. The day temperature could even touch 46 degrees Celsius,” BP Yadav, deputy director general, IMD, said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, which is taken to be a representative of Delhi, was 43.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

At Palam and Aya Nagar, the temperature touched 45 degrees, resulting in heatwave-like conditions.

On April 30, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 43.7 degrees Celsius – the highest this season till date. The highest temperature recorded at Safdarjung in the month of May in the last one decade was 45.7 degrees Celsius— on May 24, 2013.

“Usually, western disturbances trigger rain and thundershowers during this time of the year. These help to keep the temperature in check. But as there are no chances of any such weather conditions, at least for the next one week, the temperature is expected to shoot up,” Yadav added.

Delhi experiences such searing temperatures in the month of May and June. While in May, the average day temperature is 39.5 degrees Celsius, in June, the average day temperature climbs to about 39.2 degrees Celsius.

“Discoms BRPL and BYPL met the peak power demand of 2547 MW and 1386 MW in their respective areas on Wednesday. This power demand may further increase during the night hours,” a BSES spokesperson said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution said it met a peak power demand of 1690 MW on Wednesday without any network constraint.

First Published: May 30, 2019 04:45 IST