Three accused in N-E Delhi riots granted bail by court

delhi

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:00 IST

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to three people who were accused in the north-east Delhi riots, while stating that the investigation carried out is “perfunctory” and the charge sheet has been prepared in a careless and lackadaisical manner.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Osama, Gulfam and Atir, arrested for allegedly rioting, arson, threat and unlawful assembly, for a bail bond of Rs 10,000 each. The judge said that the accused are entitled to bail considering the kind of investigation conducted and the type of the charge sheet that has been filed.

“After going through the bail applications, reply and particularly charge sheet, I cannot help but notice the carelessness with which it has been prepared and filed. The investigation carried out, is perfunctory……..no statement under section CrPC 161 of any of the witnesses has been filed with the charge sheet.

“The charge sheet was filed on May 22, 2020 in a very lackadaisical manner,” the judge said in a common order for all the three accused.

While Aatir and Gulfam were formally arrested on April 8, 2020 from Mandoli Jail where they were lodged in connection to another case, Osama was arrested on April 10, 2020, from Tihar Jail .

According to the charge sheet, the case was registered on the complaint of one fruit seller, Nasir Ahmad, who had contended that on Feb 25, 2020 at 11.00am, a group of more than 100 people came and looted fruits worth Rs. 2 lakh and burnt two fruit carts in his godown.

The court, while granting bail, said, “Considering the period of custody of the accused that they have gone through and the nature of investigation and the charge sheet, all three bail applications are allowed”.

The judge asked them not to leave the city without permission and not to tamper with the evidence or contact any witness.

Communal riots had broken out in the north-east Delhi in February last year claiming 53 lives and leaving over 400 injured.