Three-day event to showcase AAP govt’s achievements

The Delhi government will organise a three-day exposition in August to highlight its “achievements” over the past four and a half years.

With Delhi Assembly elections expected to be scheduled for February or March next year, officials involved in planning the event said that the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) flagship projects will be showcased from August 1 to August 3.

The Delhi chief secretary’s office has also issued a circular asking every department of the Delhi government to prepare their respective proposals for the event.

“This is the first time that an exhibition to create awareness exclusively about all the Delhi government initiatives is being held at such a large scale. A few years ago, a similar expo was held in the capital, but that had a mix of schemes of the central government and that of various other states across the country,” said Vinod Jain, the head of the organising team.

A government spokesperson said chief minister Arvind

Kejriwal has asked officials to go big in showcasing the city administration’s achievements in the sectors of health, education, infrastructure and transport.

“The plan also includes recreating models of a few of AAP government’s iconic works such as the Signature Bridge which is India’s first asymmetric cable-styled bridge with a pylon twice as tall as the Qutub Minar. Other projects that will be shown include mohalla clinics, the free medicine stores, the schools and sports centres that were built and the massive expansion of public toilets in the city,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which has already started working on its proposal for the expo, said they will highlight infrastructure projects it has recently completed.

“Barapullah Phase-II, which connects JLN stadium with INA Market, then the Mayur Vihar flyover on the Noida Link road will be highlighted. Other projects include the pilot on CCTV cameras in residential areas that is operational. We will also showcase how we are simultaneously building 12,000 classrooms in the city,” a senior official on condition of anonymity said.

“The expo will be an attempt to spread awareness about Delhi’s achievements. Ahead of the assembly polls it will be a recap of all the works AAP has done in its tenure of 4.5 years,” another official said.

First Published: May 22, 2019 03:59 IST