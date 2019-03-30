Three rob jewellery store, shoot at man in West Delhi

Three motorcycle-borne masked men barged into a jewellery showroom in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Friday and fled with jewellery worth about Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh. According to the police, when the shop owner, his son and his son’s friend raised an alarm, one of the robbers fired a shot which hit the friend. Police said the injured man is out of danger and they have formed teams to trace the robbers, officers said.

According to the police, they received a distress call around 3.15pm that some men had robbed a jeweller and opened fire. When a police team reached the spot, the owner, Sushil Kumar, said three men barged into his shop when he was alone.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said, “The robbers had arrived on a motorcycle. They entered the shop and one of them pointed a pistol at Sushil while the others put the jewellery items in a bag. Threatening the owner not to raise an alarm, the trio rushed out of the shop. Sushil informed us that seeing the robbers escape, his son, who was standing outside the showroom with his friend Rajat Kumar, tried to chase the robbers and raised an alarm.”

The DCP said the robbers panicked and fired a gunshot at the owner. “The bullet hit the arm of 22-year-old Rajat. He was rushed to a hospital where the bullet was removed. He is out of danger,” the officer said.

Police said initially, the shop owner had estimated a loss of jewellery items worth ₹15 to ₹20 lakh, however, the exact amount of loss is yet to be established.

The DCP said CCTV footage from cameras installed in the shop’s vicinity is being scanned to identify the robbers and trace the motorcycles used by them in the robbery. “A crime and forensics team was also rushed to the spot.

A case under IPC sections of robbery and attempt to murder and under sections of the Arms Act has been registered,” the officer said.

