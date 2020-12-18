Three women councillors on hunger strike admitted to hospital

delhi

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:16 IST

Three women councillors, including a former mayor, who were on a hunger strike since Thursday, were admitted to Hindu Rao hospital on Friday after their health deteriorated.

The three councillors were sitting on the fast, along with the mayors of north, east and south corporations, outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Flagstaff Road to demand the release of ₹13,000 crore allegedly due to the municipal corporations from the Delhi government.

The mayors and nearly 30 councillors of the three municipalities have been camping outside the CM’s residence since December 7. According to civic functionaries, former south corporation mayor Sunita Kangra, chairperson of the health committee in east corporation Kanchan Maheshwari and deputy chairperson of south zone ward committee Maya Bisht were admitted to the hospital after their blood sugar and blood pressure levels fell.

Jai Prakash, mayor, north corporation, said, “They were immediately taken to Hindu Rao Hospital in three ambulances. We are staging a sit-in for the past 12 days and an indefinite hunger strike since Thursday demanding the release of dues amounting to ₹13,000 crore to all three corporations. There has been no response from the government yet.”

Anamika Mithilesh, mayor, south corporation, said they have been braving the extreme cold and making do without basic amenities, but the CM has turned a blind eye towards the issue. “The councillors are on a hunger strike and their health is deteriorating. Three women councillors were admitted to the hospital today. Instead of showing callousness, the Delhi chief minister should ask government officials to ensure the release of dues without further delay,” she said.

The AAP did not respond to calls and messages sent to them for a reaction.