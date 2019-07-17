Three years after plastic waste rules were made, Delhi civic bodies draft bylaws

More than three years after the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, came into effect, Delhi’s civic bodies have drafted bylaws for implementation of the rules in the national capital. The urban development department is in the process of notifying these by-laws.

Even though Delhi generates around 10,500 metric tonnes of solid waste and 3,900 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste, there is hardly any information on the quantum of plastic waste generated.

“Urban local bodies have prepared draft by-laws for implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules and the urban development department is in the process of notifying these,” stated a report, prepared by the Delhi government and submitted to the National Green Tribunal in June this year.

Once notified, these would help civic bodies to better manage tonnes of plastic waste generated in the capital every day.

“In 2017, a committee comprising representatives from civic bodies, various government agencies, NGOs, RWAs and plastic manufacturers’ associations was formed by the Delhi government. The committee prepared the draft and it was submitted to the government around two months ago,” said a senior official of the East MCD said.

“To ascertain how much plastic is generated, the Delhi government has asked the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research to undertake a study,” said a senior official of the environment department.

Between August 2017 (when the crackdown on plastic bags measuring less than 50 microns, started) and June 2019, various agencies have seized at least 73,000 kilos of plastic bags. A fine of over ₹73 lakh has been collected from defaulters.

The 2016 rules had introduced several new features such as the extended producers’ responsibility to pin responsibilities and a collect-back system to deal with such waste. But apart from seizing plastic bags and imposing fines little has been done to implement the 2016 rules.

“The plastic bag ban has not been successful in Delhi. For proper implementation, the new by-laws should also speak of alternatives to carry bags. Also single use disposable items such as straws, cups and spoons and all Styrofoam items should be banned. The authorities should focus on awareness and provision of environment friendly items,” said Swati Singh Sambyal, programme manager of environmental governance (waste management) at the Centre for Science and Environment.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 06:30 IST