Home / Delhi News / Tihar jail inmate dies of suicide

Tihar jail inmate dies of suicide

The 38-year-old inmate was in judicial custody in connection with his mother-in-law’s murder case.

delhi Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Jail officials said he died of suicide on Friday
Jail officials said he died of suicide on Friday(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
         

A 38-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell in India’s high-security Tihar jail, informed the prison authorities.

Jail officials said he died of suicide on Friday.

The inmate of jail number 4 was in judicial custody in connection with his mother-in-law’s murder case.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

