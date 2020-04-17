Traffic cop who had tested positive for coronavirus released

delhi

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:40 IST

A 49-year-old Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on April 7 after testing positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, was released on Friday released after his test reports showed no signs of the infection.

The police said that six of the ASI’s family members, who had been quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Shahadra, were also released after a medical examination.

The policeman, who was posted with the Hauz Khas circle traffic unit, was placed in isolation and home-quarantine on April 2. He had gone for a check-up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was not recommended for a Covid-19 test due to few symptoms.

However, as his condition deteriorated later, he had undergone testing at a private facility and was subsequently admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. “He got his tests conducted at a private lab in Safdarjung Development Area and was found positive for Covid-19. Therefore, he was immediately admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. On April 9, his wife, who was also having a fever, three sons, a daughter-in-law and another woman who was staying with the family were quarantined at Rajeev Gandhi Hospital in Shahdara,” said a senior officer, who did not wish to be named.

The deputy commissioner of police (South East), RP Meena, said the ASI’s family members were taken to LNJP Hospital on April 8 in a government ambulance and their tests were conducted the next day at the facility. A few neighbours of the family, who were in touch with the ASI, were also asked to quarantine themselves at home and report any symptom, Meena said.

However, on Friday, the ASI’s test reports were negative for Covid-19 and he was discharged from the hospital. “His family members who were in Rajeev Gandhi Hospital were also discharged after their reports were negative,” he said.

Officials of the hospital could not be reached for comment.

Six other Delhi Police personnel — three ASIs, two constables and a head constable — have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.