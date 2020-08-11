e-paper
Delhi News / Delhi traffic police release advisory for I-Day, rehearsal

Delhi traffic police release advisory for I-Day, rehearsal

Commuters travelling from south Delhi towards the north could either use Aurobindo Marg via Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations or travel through Connaught Place, Minto Road via Naya Bazar and use Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg.

delhi Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi traffic police on Tuesday released a detailed plan for road closures and traffic diversions for Independence Day on August 15 and its rehearsals on August 13.
Delhi traffic police on Tuesday released a detailed plan for road closures and traffic diversions for Independence Day on August 15 and its rehearsals on August 13. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi traffic police on Tuesday released a detailed plan for road closures and traffic diversions for Independence Day on August 15 and its rehearsals on August 13.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Delhi traffic police said that on both days, vehicular movement will be restricted for the general public between 4 am and 10 am on the following roads: Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to Kashmere Gate ISBT.

“On these roads, only vehicles with authorised stickers will be allowed,” the traffic police said.

Commuters have also been advised to avoid C- Hexagon (India Gate), Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, A-Point on Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and the outer ring road from IP Flyover through Shalimgarh Bypass to ISBT.

Commuters travelling from south Delhi towards the north could either use Aurobindo Marg via Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations or travel through Connaught Place, Minto Road via Naya Bazar and use Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg.

To travel from east Delhi towards west Delhi, commuters can use the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway and take the National Highway-9, Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and the get on the Wazirabad Bridge, which will remain open to reaching the Ring Road. An alternate route could also be via Vikas Marg, through Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg and reaching Rani Jhansi Road and Boulevard Road.

“Goods vehicles will not be allowed between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge and interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan from Thursday midnight to 11 am. We will be conducting a thorough checking throughout the city on these days,” the traffic police statement read.

