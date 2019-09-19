Unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be regularised within 6 months: Manoj Tiwari

delhi

Sep 19, 2019

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manoj Tiwari said Wednesday the city’s unauthorised colonies would be regularised in six months.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said the central leadership has asked elected representatives in the national Capital to survey unauthorised colonies and submit a report. “All unauthorised colonies will be regularised in six months from now. On September 22, Delhi BJP leaders will visit unauthorised colonies across the 22 assembly segments to conduct survey and get feedback on the current govt’s efforts in this connection,” Tiwari said.

There are 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi in which about one-third of the city’s population resides.

These colonies have been awaiting regularisation since many years. The issue was a major poll plank in the Delhi Assembly elections of 2015. In the run-up to these elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to regularise unauthorised colonies but it is yet to be done.

In July this year, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that people residing in unauthorised colonies would soon be able to have ownership rights of their properties and had also asserted that the Central government had agreed to its proposal on regularisation.

“Other than the elected representatives, leaders of the Delhi BJP will also visit all unauthorised colonies in the next few months. The party will also take up the issue of development of slums in the city,” Tiwari said.

Both, the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in Delhi have been blaming each other for the delayed regularisation.

Sep 19, 2019