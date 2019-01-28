Underground reservoir to come up at Delhi’s Patparganj

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday laid the foundation stone for an underground reservoir (UGR) with a capacity of 110 lakh litres and a complementing boosting pumping station (BPS) in his Assembly constituency, Patparganj.

Once completed, the facility is expected to help meet the water needs in Mayur Vihar and nearby areas. The UGR will draw water from Bhagirathi Plant and Rainey wells.

“The project will be operational in 18 months... Such a huge capacity has been planned keeping in mind the forecast of population rise in the next 15 years in the region.” Sisodia said.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya was also present on the occasion.

Sisodia said that when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was formed in Delhi, Patparganj had two “needs”. “The first was a flyover in front of Sahyog Apartments (Mayur Vihar Phase-I) to ease the commute on the Noida-Akshardham stretch. It was inaugurated by CM Arvind Kejriwal on January 25. The second one is a UGR ... We had been trying to solve this problem for the last two years. Both these issues have now been addressed,” he said.

Government officials said that more than one lakh residents of several east Delhi areas such as Patparganj village, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Pandav Nagar E, F & P block, Acharya Niketan, Pratap Nagar, Shashi Garden and adjoining areas will benefit from the reservoir.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:22 IST