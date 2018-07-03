Undertrial prisoner wanted in 9 cases gives police slip, escapes from Tis Hazari

Minutes after being produced at a Tis Hazari courtroom, an undertrial prisoner – wanted in nine cases of murder, robbery, gunrunning and cheating – escaped from police custody on Monday morning. Police said efforts are on to nab him again.

Police said the prisoner – Babu Khan alias Sahil – hails from Madhubani district in Bihar and was produced at courtroom number 366 in connection with a gunrunning case, following which he fled.

“Khan was being produced after he was arrested in a gunrunning case. He gave slip to the police by taking advantage of the crowd while he was being escorted out of the courtroom. The constable in charge of escorting him gave chase and raised an alarm. The police searched the entire court premises and nearby areas for him but he had escaped,” said a senior police officer, who is not authorized to speak to the media.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (north), Harendra Kumar Singh, said Khan is involved in nine cases, including those of murder, robberies, assault -- and under the Arms Act. “He had been declared a proclaimed offender and had recently been arrested in the case he was produced for. Most of the cases against him are registered in Anand Parbat, Kirti Nagar, Bawana, Sarai Rohila and Moti Nagar,” Singh said.

He added, “Teams have been formed and we are raiding all suspected hideouts of the accused. We have possible leads and he will soon be arrested.”

In April this year, a man accused in a double murder escaped from the police custody while he was being taken from Delhi to Amethi.

In another incident reported in February, Sandeep alias Dhillu, a member of a dreaded crime syndicate, escaped from police custody after his accomplices threw chilli powder on policemen accompanying him to a hospital in central Delhi’s Darya Ganj. Sandeep was suspected to be a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang and has been convicted in a murder case.