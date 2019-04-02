Union Minister’s aide robbed of car in Delhi, vehicle recovered in Noida

An aide of Union minister J P Nadda was robbed of his car in south Delhi Tuesday night, police officials said.

Aditya, an officer on special duty with Nadda was robbed of his car from Barapula before it was recovered almost within an hour in Noida. The car was fitted with GPS which made the task of locating it easier.

“At around 10 PM an information was received that a white Swift Desire car of Mr Aditya, OSD to Mr J P Nadda, Union Minister has been looted. The said OSD shared the GPS live location of the vehicle. Four crime teams of Noida Police immediately rushed to spot and the car was recovered from Sector 2, Noida. Car was looted from Barapula, PS Nizamuddin, Delhi and recovered by Noida Police. The robbers escaped leaving the car,” Vaibhav Krishna SSP Gautam Budh Nagar said.

Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South-East district, Chinmoy Biswal said the officer did not lodge any complaint and is likely to get in touch with the police Wednesday morning.

“The victim made a PCR call about the robbery at the Barapulla Flyover towards Noida. But he got to know of the car being in Noida and the Noida Police have recovered the car. The victim decided to go home and will be visiting us tomorrow morning to give his statement,” Biswal said.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 23:57 IST