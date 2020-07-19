e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Watch: Passengers rescued from bus stuck on waterlogged road after Delhi rains

Watch: Passengers rescued from bus stuck on waterlogged road after Delhi rains

The rains led to waterlogging at several stretches of roads across the national capital on Sunday morning.

delhi Updated: Jul 19, 2020 11:23 IST
hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The DTC bus passing through the underpass on Minto Road in central Delhi got stuck after it was flooded due to the heavy rains.
The DTC bus passing through the underpass on Minto Road in central Delhi got stuck after it was flooded due to the heavy rains. (PTI)
         

At least two people were rescued from a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, which was trapped under a waterlogged bridge in the Capital’s Minto Road area following heavy rains on Sunday morning.

The DTC bus passing through the underpass on Minto Road in central Delhi got stuck after it was flooded due to the heavy rains.

News agency ANI tweeted the video of the rescue as two men were seen climbing on top of the submerged bus and then on to a ladder kept by the personnel of the fire department.

 

The rains led to waterlogging at several stretches of roads across the national capital on Sunday morning.

Delhi Traffic Police said the affected roads include the Azadpur Underpass, South Avenue Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Paharganj side of the New Delhi railway station, Moolchand Underpass and near Batra Hospital, among others.

The traffic police also issued an advisory asking bus and auto-rickshaw drivers to avoid wading through submerged roads as manholes could have been swept away or ditches could have flared up.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the “entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20”.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather has also that the monsoon will move towards north and will remain stable for the next three to four days.

More rainfall is expected in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab till Tuesday.

tags
top news
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
India reports record 38,902 new Covid-19 cases in one day, tally over 10.77 lakh
India reports record 38,902 new Covid-19 cases in one day, tally over 10.77 lakh
LIVE: 736 new cases push Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 18,000
LIVE: 736 new cases push Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 18,000
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
Body found under water-logged Minto Bridge in Delhi after heavy rain
Body found under water-logged Minto Bridge in Delhi after heavy rain
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In