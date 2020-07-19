Watch: Passengers rescued from bus stuck on waterlogged road after Delhi rains

delhi

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 11:23 IST

At least two people were rescued from a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, which was trapped under a waterlogged bridge in the Capital’s Minto Road area following heavy rains on Sunday morning.

The DTC bus passing through the underpass on Minto Road in central Delhi got stuck after it was flooded due to the heavy rains.

News agency ANI tweeted the video of the rescue as two men were seen climbing on top of the submerged bus and then on to a ladder kept by the personnel of the fire department.

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The rains led to waterlogging at several stretches of roads across the national capital on Sunday morning.

Delhi Traffic Police said the affected roads include the Azadpur Underpass, South Avenue Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Paharganj side of the New Delhi railway station, Moolchand Underpass and near Batra Hospital, among others.

The traffic police also issued an advisory asking bus and auto-rickshaw drivers to avoid wading through submerged roads as manholes could have been swept away or ditches could have flared up.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the “entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20”.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather has also that the monsoon will move towards north and will remain stable for the next three to four days.

More rainfall is expected in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab till Tuesday.