e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday

Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday

Thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, IMD said.

delhi Updated: Jul 19, 2020 06:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas till Tuesday.
IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas till Tuesday. (ANI)
         

Several parts of Delhi witnessed rains followed by lightning and thunderstorm early on Sunday as the weather bureau has predicted more showers till Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The department has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas till Tuesday.

“Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 19,” IMD had said.

“The monsoon trough has started shifting north. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next two days,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said.

Srivastava, however, said “good” rain is unlikely in the capital for a week.

According to IMD, Delhi has recorded 47.9mm rainfall so far in July, which is 56% less than the normal of 109.4mm.

Weather forecasting agencies have said Delhi and its adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience continuous rainfall typical of the rainy season from Sunday as the monsoon trough is likely to shift to its normal position.

The northern plains have received only patchy rains since the beginning of July as the axis of the monsoon trough had been oscillating north and south frequently (towards and away from the Himalayan foothills), Skymet Weather said.

It said the trough will move north and stabilise for the next three to four days and that a significant increase in rainfall in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab can be expected from July 19 to July 21.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, and maximum temperature at 29.3 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 89%.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Old coronavirus infections may boost Covid-19 immunity: Study
Old coronavirus infections may boost Covid-19 immunity: Study
In its fight against coronavirus, Delhi has turned a corner: CM Kejriwal
In its fight against coronavirus, Delhi has turned a corner: CM Kejriwal
India begins study on BCG vaccine impact on Covid-19
India begins study on BCG vaccine impact on Covid-19
Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday
Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday
Ashok Gehlot meets governor in a ‘courtesy call’, sparks speculation
Ashok Gehlot meets governor in a ‘courtesy call’, sparks speculation
14 hours later, Trump says he is ‘saddened’ by Lewis’ death
14 hours later, Trump says he is ‘saddened’ by Lewis’ death
‘Rashid Latif used to bring me letters from my fan in Pakistan’
‘Rashid Latif used to bring me letters from my fan in Pakistan’
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In