Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday

delhi

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 06:59 IST

Several parts of Delhi witnessed rains followed by lightning and thunderstorm early on Sunday as the weather bureau has predicted more showers till Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The department has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas till Tuesday.

“Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 19,” IMD had said.

“The monsoon trough has started shifting north. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next two days,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said.

Srivastava, however, said “good” rain is unlikely in the capital for a week.

According to IMD, Delhi has recorded 47.9mm rainfall so far in July, which is 56% less than the normal of 109.4mm.

Weather forecasting agencies have said Delhi and its adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience continuous rainfall typical of the rainy season from Sunday as the monsoon trough is likely to shift to its normal position.

The northern plains have received only patchy rains since the beginning of July as the axis of the monsoon trough had been oscillating north and south frequently (towards and away from the Himalayan foothills), Skymet Weather said.

It said the trough will move north and stabilise for the next three to four days and that a significant increase in rainfall in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab can be expected from July 19 to July 21.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, and maximum temperature at 29.3 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 89%.

(With agency inputs)