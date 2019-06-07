Welder killed, 3 injured as diesel tank explodes

An 18-year-old welder was killed while three others sustained burn injuries when a diesel tank of a truck that they were welding at their workshop in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri exploded on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials suspect the tank contained either diesel in some quantity or gas, which may have come in contact with the flame during welding, causing explosion in the tank.

Police have identified the man who died as Sumit Chand. The injured men were identified as Mohammad Nurain Khan, Nizamuddin and Vakil Baba. While Chand, Khan and Baba worked at the workshop, the Nizamuddin was a bystanders.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said they received a call pertaining to the incident at 12.15 pm. “A police team which rushed to the spot found that while Chand was charred, three others were injured. All the four were moved to a hospital, where the three men were admitted for treatment and Chand’s body was sent for a post mortem examination,” the DCP said.

Biswal said preliminary probe revealed Chand was a welder who worked at an auto repair workshop. “He was welding the diesel tank of a truck during which an explosion took place. Chand got injured due to the impact and caught fire. He was charred to death,” he said.

A case for causing death due to negligence has been registered at Govindpuri police station the officer said.

Chief fire officer, Atul Garg, said they got a call around 1pm regarding the blast and subsequent fire. “Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. By the time the fire fighters reached, Chand was already dead. His body was completely charred,” Garg said.

Garg said, “We learnt that the tank had a capacity of 300 litres. Locals and witnesses said that the tank was brought to the duo’s denting workshop on a cycle rickshaw. Apparently, there was still some diesel or gas left in the tank. We believe that the oil or gas caught fire after coming in contact of the flame during the welding. The explosion led to a fire in the makeshift shop. Chand was closest to the tank. His body caught fire and was charred.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 04:22 IST