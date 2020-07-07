Will it be safe to use public washrooms post COVID-19?

delhi

Most public washrooms can leave us with a very messy and unclean experience because of long crowded queues and dirty floors and sinks. The COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone prioritise hygiene and social distancing. People feel that using public washrooms can be unhygienic as most of them do not follow proper sanitation rules. From carrying own soaps to using tissues for touching handles, many of us have changed our ways for using a public washroom.

Ruhamita Banerjee, a resident of Noida, believes that one should avoid the use of public washrooms as much as they can.

“Using washrooms post COVID will be very difficult. I think products like urination devices which help women stand while urinating or disinfectant sprays will come in handy. However, I would personally try and avoid it as much as possible because we can never be sure about these things,” says Banerjee.

Many have switched to carrying their own tissue papers and soap to workplace as hygiene is the major concern while using the office washroom. Aliya Kulsum, a resident of Jamia Nagar, who recently started travelling to her workplace, says, “The scenario is very different now. I cannot avoid using a washroom at my workplace but I try to take necessary precautions while using it. I always open the door using a tissue paper on the handle and I have started carrying my paper soap to avoid public soap dispensers.”

People working at public washrooms are ensuring that full safety and precautions are taken for the general public with strict rules.

Devesh Kumar Gupta, sanitary inspector, SDMC, ward number 63 Malviya Nagar, says, “We firstly sanitise the workers who come in the morning for their duties. The washrooms are sanitised properly and then washed before public use. Only two to three people are allowed inside the washroom and circles are made outside the washroom to ensure social distancing. No one is allowed to use the washroom without a mask. In case, someone is caught doing the same, there is a challan ranging from ₹100 to ₹1000. One worker is employed outside the washroom to make sure that all precautions are being taken.”

Sanitary workers at various public washrooms are also following the safety protocol. “Spitting inside or outside the washroom is strictly prohibited. Even if the person is using the washroom, he is supposed to wear the mask all the time. We keep sanitising the washroom at regular intervals for safety purposes. We are also not allowed inside the washroom without gloves and mask and one person stands outside the washroom to sanitise the people who are coming to use it,” says Sachin Kumar, who is working as a sanitation worker near Malviya Nagar Market.

Experts believe that there is nothing to fear about if proper precautions are taken. Diabetologist Dr Rachit Bhushan has shared tips and precautions that we can take while using public washrooms.

“The precautions for using public washrooms are fairly similar to those that we would normally take. With Unlock 2.0, people have started travelling to their workplaces and it is important to take these precautions,” says Dr Bhushan.

• Wash your hands: One should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water and try not to touch the door on your way in or out. Instead, should use paper towels to open a door.

• Carry your own sanitizer: It is very essential to carry your own bottle of sanitizer, even if it is available in the washrooms.

• Avoid touching surfaces: Things like washing hands and touching as few surfaces as possible are considered standard hygienic practices and can help prevent contracting any sort of infection.

• Close the lid before flushing: Make sure to close the lid of the toilet before flushing. If the toilet does not have a lid, we should keep our face away from the toilet while flushing and should exit as quickly as possible.

• Social distancing: Standing in a queue with no social distancing may increase your risk of contracting the infection and then transmitting it to others. It is very important to maintain a distance while standing in a queue

• Clean surfaces: One should use disinfecting wipes to clean any surfaces that small children may touch in a public washroom. Also, don’t put your things on the restroom floor.

