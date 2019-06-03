Will stop power supply to 50,000 streetlights if not paid dues by north civic body, discom warns

Private power distribution company, Tata Power-DDL, on Sunday threatened to stop electricity supply to 50,000 streetlights in unauthorised areas in north Delhi over Rs 7 crore owed by government agencies. In a press release, the discom said it has been pursuing the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for payments for over a year.

North corporation commissioner, Varsha Joshi said, “We are looking into the matter.”

The company mentioned that it spends Rs 68 lakh per month on these streetlights and needs to remunerated by the agencies as per contract. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity to seven million people in north Delhi.

Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, said, “Tata Power-DDL strives to give the best services to its customers, but in this case, the non-payment of dues is severely hampering the regular maintenance of the streetlights. In such a scenario, we will not be able to maintain these streetlights.”

“Time and again, both the north MCD and DSIIDC have denied the ownership of these streetlights, resulting in accumulation of huge arrears. The company has also written to the chief secretary of the Delhi government for intervention,” he said.

In July 2014, the company had threatened to blackout streets in north and northwest Delhi after the north corporation allegedly failed to pay it Rs 62.53 crores in electricity bills.

Another senior officer at Tata Power-DDL said they did not want to point out the particular areas where streetlights might not work after dark, or when the action is planned. “We realise that this is an essential service and is crucial to prevent accidents, robberies and crimes against women. Hence, we do not wish to name areas. This is all the more reason that this issue must be resolved at the earliest,” he said.

