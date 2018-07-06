With L-G’s approval, Delhi govt cancels plan to chop 16,000 trees for re-development projects

In a huge relief to Delhi residents and the Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor on Friday officially cancelled the Centre’s decision of chopping down over 16,000 trees as a part of its redevelopment project.

Anil Baijal took the decision after the Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain “strongly recommended the LG” to revoke the decision in his letter on Tuesday.

“Delhi government has withdrawn the permission granted to NBCC for trees felling in South Delhi projects. I had strongly recommended to LG on Tuesday and have now received the file with approval,” Hussain said in a tweet.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj also took to Twitter to share the decision.

“As Supreme Court has declared that decisions of Ministers of elected government will be binding on the LG, the decision to revoke tree cutting permissions for Central government project has been signed by LG today.”

“Such a relief when elected government works as per will of the people,” he wrote.