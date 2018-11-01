Woman, domestic help raise alarm, chase robbers away

A 45-year-old woman and her domestic help averted an armed robbery at their west Delhi home on Monday night by locking themselves in a room and raising an alarm, forcing three robbers to flee.

Police said the three robbers had targeted the house hoping to land a lot of jewellery and cash but had to escape only with a mobile phone and a power bank.

On Wednesday, the police arrested one of the suspects and identified his associates, who are on the run. According to Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), the mastermind behind the crime was Ashok Kumar, an employee of the victim family that owns a garments showroom in Naraina.

“We opened the window and began shouting for help. That alarmed the robbers and they ran away. My son tried to chase them but they managed to escape,” said Babbar.

The police registered a robbery case and formed a team to identify and nab the robbers. “Our surveillance helped us identify the suspects. We nabbed a 52-year-old man named Baljinder Singh and are searching for the others,” said the DCP.

