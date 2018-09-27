Women at JNU’s Ganga hostel allege night check by authorities to look for ‘outsiders’

Women residents of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Ganga hostel have alleged that the authorities conducted door-to-door checks of their rooms on the pretext of looking for “outsiders” in the early hours of Wednesday.

The students alleged that one of the four hostel wardens, accompanied by three women guards, barged into their rooms around 3am. “They did not even knock. They just barged into the rooms and started checking. They even checked the balconies. It was a raid-like situation,” a second-year PhD student residing in the hostel said.

Some first-year students residing at the hostel said they started shouting for help after the officials entered their room in the middle of the night.

“It is a complete breach of our right to privacy. When there is a process of routine checking already in place, why are they conducting these raids?” said another student.

The students of JNU have been alleging rampant door-to-door checks at their hostels by the authority in the aftermath of allegations of violence before and after the student union elections. After clashes between student groups on September 17, the university had prohibited protests and campaigning on campus, banned entry of outsiders and fixed curfew timings in hostels.

However, students have been resisting the checks and calling it “anti-democratic”. “As soon as they started the searches on the top floor, the girls of other floors locked their rooms and gathered at the gate. We did not allow them to check any room on the other floors,” said a PhD student.

Around 4am, all residents of the hostel gathered at the gate and started protesting. “They had called male guards and the provost, who is also a male, at the time to pacify us. How can they enter a women’s hostel at such an odd hour? We did not allow them to enter. There is no point of checking when students are allowed inside only after showing identity cards,” the student said.

Denying the allegations, provost Rajnish Mishra said it was just a routine hostel check. “It was just a routine matter. However, some girls had complained and we have taken a note of it. If student still have some issues they can meet their wardens and discuss it,” he said.

